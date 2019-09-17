Bibendum adds host of wines

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum has expanded its on-trade portfolio with a selection of wines from England, New Zealand, Italy, Greece and Uruguay.

Available now, the new arrivals include a white skin contact wine from biodynamic producer Millton in New Zealand; an English Charmat method sparkling rosé from Fitz alongside four new wines from Italian producer Valori from Abruzzo - Abruzzo Pecorino 2018, Rosato Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2018, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2016 and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Colline Teramane 2011

In line with wines from Greece continuing to grow in popularity, Bibendum has brought on two new wines from Tsantali - Agioritiko Abaton Mount Athos White 2018 and Agioritiko Abaton Mount Athos Red 2016, alongside a Tannat and an Albariño from Uruguay winery Altos di Jose Ignacio.

The latest additions would bolster Bibendum’s offering in “five key areas”, said the business.

“From regional Italy to the coast of Uruguay, we are delighted to bring on a number of very special wines this autumn. As always, we continue to grow our range of artisanal wines that each bring something different to our portfolio,” said Andrew Shaw, buying director for Bibendum.

The English Charmat method sparkling rosé from Fitz joins the original Fitz on shelves, which joined Bibendum’s portfolio in March.