Wine Paris set to launch initiative to clarify eco-friendly certifications

By Lisa Riley

Wine Paris is launching a new initiative - Wonderful, aimed at helping buyers worldwide identify and understand the eco-friendly certifications and endorsements developed by winegrowers, estates, co-operatives and negociants.

Wine Paris, the joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision Paris, said the aim of Wondeful was to “improve visibility for winegrowers, estates, co-operatives and negociants that have committed to at least one organic or eco-friendly scheme; clarify existing certifications and endorsements top buyers while also highlighting market and consumer developments; and signpost future trends and solutions”.

In order to achieve this, the dedicated Wonderful day at the show will feature several events and debates highlighting the initiatives and dynamic approach taken by the wine industry at its launch at Wine Paris 2020, it added.

The initiative follows the wine industry having given priority to environmental issues, with many individual or collective initiatives having been launched alongside a large number of other certifications having emerged - Europe now has 30 such certifications out of 54 worldwide.

“In France, the momentum shown by the wine industry can be described as historic. On top of exceptional quality and a vast array of wines identified by origin or brand name, what connects the industry now is also a firm commitment to sustainability initiatives”. Jean-Pierre Van Ruyskensvelde, MD of the French Institute of Vines and Wines (IFV).

Taking place 11 February 2020, the Wonderful day will comprise presentations, round table debates and workshops attended by a range of trade and industry experts who will share their experience of the market.

Topics selected so far for the day include: Family portrait: gaining a better understanding of the range of organic and eco-friendly certifications; How valuable are organic certifications in the global marketplace? Does biodynamic winegrowing change the flavour of wine? When vine growing goes green, what are the effects on supply (wine merchants, on-trade, supermarkets...)?

Wine Paris, which is It is organised by Comexposium and overseen by 13 French wine marketing boards, is poised to welcome over 2,200 exhibitors at its second international trade show in 2020, with more than 30,000 visitors expected to attend the event.

In addition to Wonderful, other new features include ‘Wine Match’ - a 100% business and 100% online networking system designed for all exhibitors and visitors to help participants arrange pre-planned meetings with targeted and bespoke contacts.







