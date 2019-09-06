Robert Oatley appoints two new Mudgee winemakers

By Lisa Riley

Robert Oatley Vineyards has confirmed the formal appointment of two new winemakers based at the Mudgee winery in New South Wales, Australia.

Debbie Lauritz has been appointed head winemaker in Mudgee and is supported by David Richards, taking over from Rob and Pia Merrick.

The new duo moved to Mudgee earlier this year when Robert Oatley began processing for Cumulus Wines at the family’s Montrose Winery.

An experienced wine show judge, Lauritz has been the senior winemaker at Cumulus for the past decade where she has developed an affinity for cool climate winemaking and the regions of the Central West NSW.

She has also worked in Alsace (France), Marlborough (NZ) and Niagara (Canada).

Lauritz’s experience “augers well for Robert Oatley as she will be working with a wide range of regions from across the country”, said the company’s director of winemaking, Larry Cherubino.

“Debbie is a very experienced and talented winemaker. Additionally, her off-sider David Richards, is a terrific new appointment too.”

Lauritz said: “I’m looking forward to working in a company with such diversity across different wine regions, from Margaret River to Mudgee, and I am excited to be a part of the great team at Mudgee - being involved in the whole process from vineyard through to bottling.”

Robert Oatley wines are distributed exclusively via Hatch Mansfield in the UK.









