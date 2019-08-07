Subscriber login Close [x]
Diageo takes majority stake in Seedlip

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 August, 2019

Diageo has acquired a “significant majority shareholding” in Seedlip, the no-alcohol brand.

Diageo took a minority stake in the business in June 2016 through its independent investment and innovation arm Distill Ventures.

Seedlip founder Ben Branson will remain active in the company.

Branson said: “We want to change the way the world drinks and today’s news is another big step forward to achieving this.

“Distill Ventures’ and Diageo’s shared belief in our vision has enabled us to build a business that’s ready for scale and I’m excited to continue working with Diageo to lead this movement.”

John Kennedy, Diageo president Europe, Turkey and India, said: “Seedlip is a game-changing brand in one of the most exciting categories in our industry. Ben is an outstanding entrepreneur and has created a brand that has truly raised the bar for the category.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with him to grow what we believe will be a global drinks giant of the future.”

Launched in 2015, Seedlip is now available in 7,500 bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers worldwide, including over 300 Michelin-starred restaurants.




