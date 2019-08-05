Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Annual Gerard Basset travel scholarship launches

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 August, 2019

An annual travel bursary has been created in honour and memory of the late Gerard Basset OBE, MS, MW, MSc (OIV).

Created by Nina and Romané Basset, along with Ronan Sayburn MS and Tim Atkin MW, the Gerard Basset Travel Scholarship will see £5,000 awarded on an annual basis to a UK-based Sommelier to enable them to visit a winemaking country of their choice and explore its regions, winemakers and wine personalities.

The bursary had been created to “ensure Gerard’s legacy lives on”, said Nina Basset.

“Education, mentoring and inspiring young sommeliers was something very dear to him and he always maintained that travelling to the wine regions of the world broadened his mind, his knowledge and wine experiences better than any other form of study ever could. It feels that this scholarship is definitely something he would have approved of wholeheartedly.”

Fifty guests will be invited to purchase a ticket to the inaugural fundraising dinner at 67 Pall Mall in early 2020 and to bring along a wine of their choice to share on the evening.

A”modest percentage” of the ticket price will go towards the food, with 67 Pall Mall sponsoring the other elements of the event. The remainder of the ticket price will be put towards the bursary fund.

Entrants will be invited to submit a written statement of up to 500 words detailing why they are applying for the scholarship, how they plan to spend the money, and how they see it benefiting their future careers.

A judging panel, including Nina, Romané, Sayburn, Atkin and Laura Rhys will then select a short-list of three candidates for interview in order to decide on an eventual winner. The panel will then help with contacts and suggestions to ensure the winner’s eventual trip is ”as rich and comprehensive in content and experiences as possible.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95