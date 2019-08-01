Bacardi and Brown-Forman end longstanding UK sales partnership

By Mathew Lyons

Bacardi and Brown-Forman are to end their UK collaboration, the companies have revealed.

Under the arrangement, Brown-Forman operated through Bacardi’s UK sales and logistics team under the name Bacardi Brown-Forman Brands. Marketing functions remained separate.

The agreement, which began in 2002, will expire at the end of April 2020.

Brown-Forman is now planning to establish its own distribution operation in the UK.

In a joint statement, the companies described the decision as a mutual one, reflecting the growth of both businesses in the UK market since the agreement was signed.

Aside from its eponymous rum, Bacardi’s premium portfolio includes brands such as Bombay Sapphire gin, Grey Goose vodka and Martini vermouth.

Brown-Forman’s lead brand in the UK is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Other key brands include Woodford Reserve bourbon, Herradura and el Jimador tequilas and Finlandia vodka.

Jack Daniel’s is the fourth best-selling spirits brand by volume in the UK, as reported in the Morning Advertiser’s Drinks List 2019, based on CGA data for the year to 11 August 2018.

Bacardi Rum and Bombay Sapphire come in at numbers seven and ten, respectively.

Brown-Forman currently owns and operates distribution companies in 11 markets worldwide, including five in Europe. The most recently established was Spain in 2018.























