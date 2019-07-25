My Perfect Customer: Wolseley Wine Loft

By Chris Wilson

In the first of a new series Dave Eglington from Stafford’s Wolseley Wine Loft shares his customer secrets and tips on how to build and maintain relations in the independent off-trade.

How would you describe your customer base?

We have a really broad range of regular customers as well as a passing trade being in a touristy area (there’s a big National Trust property nearby) on a connecting route from Birmingham to the North West.

How would you describe your ‘perfect customer’?

Regular customers who have some firm favourites which makes ordering easier, but who aren't afraid to try new wines. I'm currently lucky to have a couple of these.

What can you offer customers that supermarkets can’t?

As well as the personal touch in terms of service, we are more agile in terms of ordering so people who are after particular wines can either find it or get something similar through us after a bit of research, so we are not just tied to our shelf stock.

How do you go about attracting new customers?

It pains me to say it but it's often down to social media at the moment, however word of mouth and tasting nights are worth their weight in gold allied to our shop being a base for such things as our cycling events; we have a local cycling club which has organised rides that leave from the shop, getting customers who may not have ordinarily visited the shop through the door.

How to you maintain relationships with existing customers?

Mainly by trying to be welcoming and inclusive. We look after the customer as best we can, be they our best client or someone who's buying a single bottle of £6.50 Pinot Grigio once in a blue moon. Over and above everything else we want them to enjoy every last drop! I'm especially keen to break down barriers among those new to wine in their 20s who may find the idea of stepping into a wine shop intimidating. They are our future after all so let's get them on board the wonderful world of wine discovery!





