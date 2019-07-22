Harpers Design Awards 2019 open for entries

By Harpers Editorial

With drinks quality at an all time high, eye-catching innovative labels and packaging are ever crucial to communicating the liquid inside to engage and excite the prospective consumer.

Like it or not, in this design-aware era of instagrammable experiences and online window shopping, if the most carefully crafted wine or spirit and stick is trapped in a duff-looking or dowdy bottle, it’s likely to be left gathering dust as an also-ran.

It’s one of the reasons that our annual Harpers Design Awards are such a popular fixture in the calendar and you can read more about the Awards and enter for this year’s judging here.

This competition allows the best of both worlds to shine, championing and celebrating those that have done most to demonstrate their brand values and create evocative cues as to the quality of the liquid inside the container – be that bottle, bag, can or something entirely new besides.

Buyers, too, are increasingly savvy when it comes to design, with those across both the on and off trade sectors seeking to work with producers and suppliers that invest in the packaging and design element of the offering, to help them stand out on shelves and back bars, while also driving awareness through suitability for a range of social media platforms.

If you feel that your products are in with a chance to compete with the best of the bunch – be that a carefully honed traditional presentation that delivers on target or a wholly modern iconoclastic label for the hipster crew - then Harpers Design Awards are the place for your carefully crafted product.

We look forward to welcoming your entries ahead of the 9 September 2019 deadline for what we expect to be our most popular competition yet.








