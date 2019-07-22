Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers Design Awards 2019 open for entries

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  22 July, 2019

With drinks quality at an all time high, eye-catching innovative labels and packaging are ever crucial to communicating the liquid inside to engage and excite the prospective consumer.

Like it or not, in this design-aware era of instagrammable experiences and online window shopping, if the most carefully crafted wine or spirit and stick is trapped in a duff-looking or dowdy bottle, it’s likely to be left gathering dust as an also-ran.

It’s one of the reasons that our annual Harpers Design Awards are such a popular fixture in the calendar and you can read more about the Awards and enter for this year’s judging here.

This competition allows the best of both worlds to shine, championing and celebrating those that have done most to demonstrate their brand values and create evocative cues as to the quality of the liquid inside the container – be that bottle, bag, can or something entirely new besides.

Buyers, too, are increasingly savvy when it comes to design, with those across both the on and off trade sectors seeking to work with producers and suppliers that invest in the packaging and design element of the offering, to help them stand out on shelves and back bars, while also driving awareness through suitability for a range of social media platforms.

If you feel that your products are in with a chance to compete with the best of the bunch – be that a carefully honed traditional presentation that delivers on target or a wholly modern iconoclastic label for the hipster crew - then Harpers Design Awards are the place for your carefully crafted product.

We look forward to welcoming your entries ahead of the 9 September 2019 deadline for what we expect to be our most popular competition yet.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95