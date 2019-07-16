Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Buckingham Schenk expands sales team with Tim Calcroft hire

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  16 July, 2019

Buckingham Schenk has hired Tim Calcroft as on trade regional sales manager for the north.

Calcroft, who will work closely with national on trade manager Emma Crowther, will be focused on growing the business with independent retailers and regional wholesalers in the Midlands and the North West, the family-owned wine producer and importer said.

Calcroft previously worked at John E. Fells as general sales manager for the Midlands and North West where he is said to have generated ‘significant growth for their account base’.

Prior to this, he was Concha Y Toro’s regional sales manager where he played a key role in integrating the fine wine portfolio into existing and new accounts.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to join Buckingham Schenk, I’ve been impressed by the growth of their on trade business and their very focused portfolio of suppliers,” Calcroft said.

Craig Durham, managing director of Buckingham Schenk, described Tim as "a great addition to our sales team."

"He brings with him great experience and knowledge, and I have no doubt he will be instrumental in our exciting plans for growing our on trade business regionally.”

Buckingham-Schenk was established in 1974 and works with major supermarkets, national chains, on-trade wholesalers and restaurant groups.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95