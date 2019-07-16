Buckingham Schenk expands sales team with Tim Calcroft hire

By Helen Gilbert

Buckingham Schenk has hired Tim Calcroft as on trade regional sales manager for the north.

Calcroft, who will work closely with national on trade manager Emma Crowther, will be focused on growing the business with independent retailers and regional wholesalers in the Midlands and the North West, the family-owned wine producer and importer said.

Calcroft previously worked at John E. Fells as general sales manager for the Midlands and North West where he is said to have generated ‘significant growth for their account base’.

Prior to this, he was Concha Y Toro’s regional sales manager where he played a key role in integrating the fine wine portfolio into existing and new accounts.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to join Buckingham Schenk, I’ve been impressed by the growth of their on trade business and their very focused portfolio of suppliers,” Calcroft said.

Craig Durham, managing director of Buckingham Schenk, described Tim as "a great addition to our sales team."

"He brings with him great experience and knowledge, and I have no doubt he will be instrumental in our exciting plans for growing our on trade business regionally.”

Buckingham-Schenk was established in 1974 and works with major supermarkets, national chains, on-trade wholesalers and restaurant groups.









