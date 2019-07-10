Run Bacchus fundraiser needs your support, The Benevolent says

By Mathew Lyons

Wine-trade charity The Benevolent is calling for more support for the runners taking part in this year’s Run Bacchus fundraising event.

Participants in Run Bacchus will tackle a 13.1-mile course across the North Downs, and the charity is looking for both more runners from the wine trade to take part – and donations for those already doing so.

Over twenty runners have already agreed to take part, including teams from Ridgeview and Decanter, Nik Darlington from Red Squirrel, Jacob Leadley from Black Chalk Wines, Charlie Holland from Gusbourne and Elliot Awin from ABS Wine Agencies.

The team is being co-ordinated by Peter Richards MW, Susie Barrie MW, Julia Trustram-Eve and Lucy Marcuson.

The run, which will take place on Sunday 8 September, starts and finishes at Denbies Wine Estate, near Dorking in Surrey. The course runs through the estate, before branching out along the Pilgrims Way and the North Downs Way.

There will be five refreshment stops along the course, including a wine stop, as well as live music to encourage the runners. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged.

Money raised at the event will go towards supporting The Benevolent’s mental health helpline, 0800 9154610, which costs £20,000 a year to run. In 2018, the helpline gave vital support to at least one colleague in the industry each day.

The Benevolent was founded in 1886 to give advice and support to colleagues in the drinks trade who are struggling with serious medical or financial hardship or any other workplace or home difficulties.

To donate in support of the runners and The Benevolent, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/teams/bacchusbenevolenthalf2019.

For further information regarding the race, participation or fundraising, please contact Lucy Marcuson at clmarcuson@aol.com.









