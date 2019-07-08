First “whisky hotel” touches down in London

By Jo Gilbert

An East London bar is expanding over five floors to create a destination for whisky lovers, while at the same time becoming the city’s first “whisky hotel”.

The site, which is already home to Black Rock bar, will feature the more informal Black Rock Tavern, a blending room and also Black Rock Lodgings – with the second and third launching later in the summer.

The expansion echoes similar moves made by the founders of The Distillery, which aimed to put its stamp on the gin category by opening a “four-floor mecca for the discerning drinker” in London in 2016.

Black Rock’s founders Tom Aske and Tristan Stephenson are now looking to put whisky on the map.

The pair’s mission is to “quash stuffy stereotypes” about the spirit, with a hip-hop soundtrack providing the backdrop to a library of more than 250 whiskies.

“The entire site will be dedicated to all things whisky, with a casual tavern and terrace on the ground floor, a first-floor blending room devoted to tasting experiences, and guest rooms taking over the top floors, featuring three minimalist suites,” the duo said.

The laid back Black Rock Tavern is due to launch later this month with five draught beers on tap, a range of highball whisky cocktails and an edited selection of 40-50 whiskies available.

The blending room meanwhile will offer guests the chance to blend their own whisky, while three guests suites will be available from September onwards.











