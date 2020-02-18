The Whisky Exchange

By Lisa Riley

THE WHISKY EXCHANGE

88 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LL

thewhiskyexchange.com

The Whisky Exchange store opened in London Bridge at the end of last month, marking a long-awaited return to the area following the closure of Vinopolis – home to the first Whisky Exchange store – in Borough Market four years ago. The new store is a treasure trove of spirits and wines, featuring a selection of over 2,500 spirits and wines, with a focus on British producers as well as the growing trends for world whiskies and rums. Setting it apart from the other Whisky Exchange stores, the new 2,162 sq ft shop has a focus on distillation – specifically distillation education – and is home to a fully functional pot still.







