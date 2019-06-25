Subscriber login Close [x]
Cali wine sales in US hit $40bn

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 June, 2019

California wine shipments in the US reached an estimated retail value of $40.2bn in 2018, up 3% from the previous year despite a slowdown in overall wine sales, according to the Wine Institute – the trade body for Californian wine.

By comparison, US consumers spent $27.9bn on all other types of wine, including foreign imports and wine made in other states.

The Golden State shipped 248 million nine-liter cases to the US during the year, also up 3%, with Californian wine sales to all markets, including shipments to the US and export markets, hitting 285 million cases.

Overall wine sales rose just 1% in 2018 to 406.5 million cases with an estimated retail value of $68.1bn, of which Californian wine claims a 61% share.

Consumer interest in premium wines continued to be “the dominant trend,” said Robert Koch, president and CEO. “As consumers trade up, our California wines are emphasizing high quality, value and sustainable winegrowing.”

Total shipments of sparkling wine and champagne to the US were up 4% to 27.4 million cases, with the sector now accounting for a 7% share of the US wine market.

US wine exports, 95% from California, reached $1.46bn, with volume shipments amounting to 41.7 million cases.

The EU, the top market for US wine exports, accounts for $469m, followed by Canada ($449m); Hong Kong, ($130m), Japan ($93m), China ($59m), Mexico ($27m), South Korea ($25m), Nigeria ($15m), Dominican Republic ($14.4m) and Singapore ($14m).

Harpers Wine and Spirit

