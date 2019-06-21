Berkmann expands Greek portfolio

By Lisa Riley

Berkmann Wine Cellars has expanded its Greek portfolio with the addition of Thymiopoulos Vineyards.

Made exclusively for Berkmann, the new duo comprises a white Malagouzia- Assyrtiko blend described as akin to a lively, fresh Viognier, and a red Xinomavro refereed to as a ‘Baby Barolo’.

The wines, both priced £14.70 (trade price £9.80), demonstrated “fantastic value”, said Emma Dawson MW, senior buyer at Berkmann.

“I have been working with Apostolos Thymiopoulos for over seven years and seen him grow into one of the stars of the new wave of Greek winemaking. We hope that these wines will be well-received, warranting further expansion into this exciting territory.”

The latest Greek addition follows Berkmann’s recent partnership with Greek fine wine producer T-Oinos.

After several recent forays off the beaten track in Italy and Spain, Greece was the “logical next step”, said purchasing director Alex Hunt MW.

“Greece has the three necessary attributes for us: distinctive terroirs, local varieties brimming with character, and the technical know-how to express them precisely and deliciously,” he said.

The Thymiopoulos family has been growing grapes in the Naoussa region of Greek Macedonia for generations. Winemaker Apostolos’ father, Sergios began by selling to local wineries. Seizing the opportunity to begin making wines under the family name, Apostolos released his first vintage in 2005, focusing on the local Xinomavro grape.

Maintaining the same low-intervention approach to viticulture of previous generations, his methods incorporate organic and biodynamic practices

Fermentation is carried out using wild yeast and the wines are bottled unfiltered, with only the minimum addition of sulphur.