Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand declares ‘small but stunning’ vintage

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 June, 2019

New Zealand Winegrowers has declared the 2019 vintage as ‘small but stunning’.

The trade body said “a wonderfully” warm summer had contributed to a “superb vintage” for New Zealand’s wine regions, with 413,000 tonnes of grapes harvested during the 2019 vintage.

Although smaller than anticipated, the quality of the harvest is being touted as “exceptional from top of the North to bottom of the South Island”, it added.

The high-quality harvest was “good news for the industry” as export growth continues, with an increase of 4% to $1.78bn over the last year”, said chief executive Philip Gregan.

“We have an international reputation for premium quality and innovation. Every vintage is different, but winemakers are excited about the calibre of wine that will be delivered to the bottle and we are confident the 2019 vintage wines will be enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

The small vintage however marks the third “smaller-than-expected” harvest in a row, so volume is expected to be constrained.

“Smaller vintages in 2017 and 2018 meant wineries had to work to manage product shortages, and many of our members hoped for a larger harvest this year. Another smaller-than-expected vintage will mean more supply and demand tension overall,” said Gregan.

Exported to more than 100 countries, wine is New Zealand’s sixth largest export goods.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95