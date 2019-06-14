New Zealand declares ‘small but stunning’ vintage

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers has declared the 2019 vintage as ‘small but stunning’.

The trade body said “a wonderfully” warm summer had contributed to a “superb vintage” for New Zealand’s wine regions, with 413,000 tonnes of grapes harvested during the 2019 vintage.

Although smaller than anticipated, the quality of the harvest is being touted as “exceptional from top of the North to bottom of the South Island”, it added.

The high-quality harvest was “good news for the industry” as export growth continues, with an increase of 4% to $1.78bn over the last year”, said chief executive Philip Gregan.

“We have an international reputation for premium quality and innovation. Every vintage is different, but winemakers are excited about the calibre of wine that will be delivered to the bottle and we are confident the 2019 vintage wines will be enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

The small vintage however marks the third “smaller-than-expected” harvest in a row, so volume is expected to be constrained.

“Smaller vintages in 2017 and 2018 meant wineries had to work to manage product shortages, and many of our members hoped for a larger harvest this year. Another smaller-than-expected vintage will mean more supply and demand tension overall,” said Gregan.

Exported to more than 100 countries, wine is New Zealand’s sixth largest export goods.