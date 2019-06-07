Subscriber login Close [x]
Soave’s top sites upgraded to crus

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  07 June, 2019

The Italian Ministry of Agriculture has officially recognised 33 cru vineyards in Soave, following an 18-year “zoning” project by the region’s consorzio.

The ruling designates specific vineyards across the region which have informally been referred to – and labelled as – cru vineyards for years.

However, this marks the first time the plots have been officially recognised and regulated.

The newly recognised crus cover just under 40% of the Soave vineyard area, and are all located on “historic hillside terroirs”.

They will be known formally as “geographical units” and are located throughout Soave, with 29 in the classico zone, two in the dark volcanic soils of the Val d’Alpone to the east, and three in the calcareous soils of the western valleys.

Aldo Lorenzoni, director of Soave’s consorzio said: “The approval of these geographic units is a great vindication for Soave. We have a long tradition of using these locations on labels, so as to honour our terroir and to help the consumer.

“But now we can talk about the nuanced identity of Soave with even more impact and confidence. We know from our promotional events in the UK that the recognition of and appetite for the diverse styles of Soave is strong. We look forward to showing the diverse and newly official crus of Soave though the upcoming Summer of Soave promotion, and beyond.”

The consorzio has gone to great lengths recently to re-affirm the reputation of Soave – which fell out of vogue for many years – as a region capable of producing fine wines.

This includes the “Vigne del Soave” zoning project to map the top sites within the region’s DOCG productions areas and gain insight into the effects of volcanic and limestone terroirs on wine style.

This was initiated in 2000 by the consorzio, and culminates with designation of the 33 geographical units.

The named 33 Soave crus are: Castelcerino, Colombara, Froscà, Fittà, Foscarino, Volpare, Tremenalto, Carbonare, Tent, Corte Durlo, Rugate, Croce, Costalunga, Coste, Zoppega, Menini, Monte Grande, Ca 'del Vento, Castellaro, Pressoni, Broia, Brognoligo, Costalta , Paradiso, Costeggiola, Casarsa, Monte di Colognola, Campagnola, Pigno, Duello, Sengialta, Ponsarà, Roncà - Monte Calvarina.

Producers are required by the new ruling to show traceability throughout production for any wine bottled as a cru.

Soave's trade Summer Solstice tasting will feature 20 producers on 21 June in London.





