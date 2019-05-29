Digby opens doors to Arundel tasting room

By Lisa Riley

Digby Fine English has officially opened its doors to its new tasting room in the heart of Arundel, West Sussex.

Located steps away from the historic Arundel Castle and a few minutes from where the wine is made, the new home is set to host, educate and entertain visitors.

The tasting room offers an elegant and superlative space in the mode of Digby’s living room overseen by the brand’s namesake Sir Kenelm Digby and features Digby’s well-travelled tasting counter and a more exclusive members’ room for up to 10-12 guests.

As the gateway to the South Downs National Park and the capital of English Wine Country, Arundel was the “perfect seat for the home of our band of fizzing upstarts”, said Digby’s co-founder and chief executive, Trevor Clough.

“We wanted this to be a space that matches the elegance and energy of our house style, as well as the exuberance and abandon of our brand. Our goal is nothing less than to help put the English sparkling category on the world map.”

To coincide with the opening of the tasting room, Digby has also launched the Kenelm Club , which has been born out of the founders’ long-term vision of launching a wine club inspired by the global best practices for wine tourism followed in Napa.

Kenelm Club membership includes three automatic wine shipments per year, lining up with the traditional seasons when the British enjoy fine fizz over spring, summer and Christmas.

The tasting room can cater for corporate away days as well as private client events, including exclusive bookings of group tasting experiences through to exclusive use of the venue for catered events.

Those looking for a more formal tasting or occasion can hire the room for an intimate seated tasting for up to 30 guests or the whole venue for up to 50 guests.