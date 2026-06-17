Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine GB Awards medalists show strength of still and emerging diversity

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 June, 2026

The Wine GB Awards winners has been unveiled by the trade body, with still wine entries and medals surpassing sparkling for the second year on the trot.

This year’s Wine GB Awards saw 372 entrant wines. Medals were awarded to 181 still expressions and 158 sparkling bottles.

Demonstrating the viticultural diversity that is developing in England and Wales, 24 grape varieties won medals in the competition.

Notable examples included Gamay – for which gold and silver medals were given – as well as Cabernet Jura (silver); Sauvignon Blanc (silver and bronze); Cabernet Cortis (bronze); and Riesling (bronze).

Bacchus continues to be positioned as a still wine synonymous with England – 28 single varietal examples produced from it won a medal.

With the medals now awarded, trophies for the top wines will be presented at Wine GB’s conference and Awards on 16 July.

Reflecting on this year’s competition, CEO at Wine GB Nicola Bates said: “What really stands out this year with these results is the sheer diversification of English and Welsh wine.

“We’re seeing producers push into new regions, experiment with a wider range of grape varieties and craft an ever broader spectrum of styles. It’s a sign of a sector growing in confidence and maturity and one that is no longer defined by a single region or approach, but by its creativity, adaptability and ambition.”

Susie Barrie MW, co-chair judge during the Awards, added: “What's so exciting to see yet again this year is just how innovative the English and Welsh wine scene is, largely because producers aren’t bound by the same age-old rules and regulations of more traditional wine-producing regions.

“This year we tasted flor aged wines, rosé made from Gamay, and skin-contact Bacchus, to name just a few. It’s that innovation, allied to some seriously impressive wine-making across the board, that makes judging these awards such a thrilling experience.”

Next up in Wine GB’s busy calendar is the organisation's English Wine Week, taking place from 20 to 28 June.

To read the full list of Wine GB Award medallists you can click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Jo Wehring and Claudia Pritchard launch...

DGB enters distribution partnership with...

Hallgarten lands Dr. Loosen and Villa Wolf

Marta Vidal elected president of Cava DO

New drinks ordering platform launched fo...

Enotria introduces host of new estates

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95