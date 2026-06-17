Wine GB Awards medalists show strength of still and emerging diversity

By Hamish Graham

The Wine GB Awards winners has been unveiled by the trade body, with still wine entries and medals surpassing sparkling for the second year on the trot.

This year’s Wine GB Awards saw 372 entrant wines. Medals were awarded to 181 still expressions and 158 sparkling bottles.

Demonstrating the viticultural diversity that is developing in England and Wales, 24 grape varieties won medals in the competition.

Notable examples included Gamay – for which gold and silver medals were given – as well as Cabernet Jura (silver); Sauvignon Blanc (silver and bronze); Cabernet Cortis (bronze); and Riesling (bronze).

Bacchus continues to be positioned as a still wine synonymous with England – 28 single varietal examples produced from it won a medal.

With the medals now awarded, trophies for the top wines will be presented at Wine GB’s conference and Awards on 16 July.

Reflecting on this year’s competition, CEO at Wine GB Nicola Bates said: “What really stands out this year with these results is the sheer diversification of English and Welsh wine.

“We’re seeing producers push into new regions, experiment with a wider range of grape varieties and craft an ever broader spectrum of styles. It’s a sign of a sector growing in confidence and maturity and one that is no longer defined by a single region or approach, but by its creativity, adaptability and ambition.”

Susie Barrie MW, co-chair judge during the Awards, added: “What's so exciting to see yet again this year is just how innovative the English and Welsh wine scene is, largely because producers aren’t bound by the same age-old rules and regulations of more traditional wine-producing regions.

“This year we tasted flor aged wines, rosé made from Gamay, and skin-contact Bacchus, to name just a few. It’s that innovation, allied to some seriously impressive wine-making across the board, that makes judging these awards such a thrilling experience.”

Next up in Wine GB’s busy calendar is the organisation's English Wine Week, taking place from 20 to 28 June.

To read the full list of Wine GB Award medallists you can click here.







