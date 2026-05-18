STA pushes for dedicated tourism cabinet member following Holyrood election

By Hamish Graham

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has repeated its call for the Scottish government to introduce a dedicated cabinet secretary or minister for tourism.

Introducing such a position in government – as well as a shadow tourism figure – aims to ensure that new administration can “champion the tourism and hospitality sector and support cross-portfolio working”, said the STA.

This policy recommendation from the Alliance formed part of a wider manifesto for the £11.4bn-per-year industry that it laid out prior to the Scottish elections.

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Other policy proposals included reform to business rates; the introduction of a ‘Scottish tourism and hospitality growth plan; investment in people to ensure strong retention and recruitment in sector; and improved transport and digital connectivity.

Chief executive of the STA, Marc Crothall MBE, commented: “Tourism is Scotland’s shop window to the world and one of our most resilient industries, but we must not mistake resilience for strength. Too often, people assume tourism will simply look after itself; however, Scotland’s tourism industry is now at a crossroads.

“The choices made by our politicians now will determine whether we invest in and grow one of our greatest economic and cultural assets, or whether we risk a gradual decline that would be catastrophic for businesses, jobs and communities across the country.

“There is not a constituency or region in Scotland where our industry is not a critical source of employment and business. Tourism is not just about visitors. It is the lifeblood of communities across Scotland. In many rural and island areas, it is the main employer.

“Half of Scotland’s tourism and hospitality businesses are at risk due to a lack of cash reserves. Businesses need more than warm words. Our industry is asking for recognition of its role as a safe bet for investment, one that delivers jobs, strengthens communities and returns far more to the economy than it takes out.”









