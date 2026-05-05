STA calls on incoming MSPs to ensure support for hospitality

By Oliver Catchpole

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has released an open letter addressed to Scotland’s next MSPs just days before the Scottish Parliamentary election, due to take place this Thursday (7 May).

The letter called for practical support for the sector, explaining that tourism-related industries are now “the single biggest source of employment in Scotland”, but that half of these businesses are at risk due to lack of cash reserves.

It detailed the value of tourism and hospitality to the country’s economy, with the sector supporting around 239,000 jobs and over 16,000 businesses across the nation, and visitors to Scotland spending £11.4bn a year.

Challenges facing the industry include rising operating costs; an increased regulatory burden; skills shortages in the workforce; and issues with housing (especially in rural/island areas), according to the STA.

The organisation set out 9 ways that Holyrood could provide support to the sector, including appointing a named Cabinet Secretary or Minister with responsibility for hospitality and tourism; accelerating business rates reform; and developing a ‘Scottish Tourism and Hospitality Growth Plan’ recognising the industry as a focus for growth.

In the letter, its author, Marc Crothall MBE, chief executive of the STA, said: “Scotland has the opportunity to be a world leader in 21st-century tourism, but that will only happen if the sector is properly understood, prioritised and supported.

“Businesses need more than warm words. They need the confidence and conditions to invest, recruit, improve, grow and compete in a global market.

“If we get this right, tourism and hospitality can deliver more jobs, more investment, stronger communities and greater economic value for Scotland, supporting our vital public services.

“If we do not, we risk holding back one of Scotland’s strongest economic assets and opportunities.”