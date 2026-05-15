Wine GB launches regenerative viticulture guide in wider sustainability push

By Hamish Graham

Trade body Wine GB has unveiled its latest guide, in partnership with the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation (RVF). The creation of its regenerative viticulture guide comes in response to a growing interest among its members regarding the farming practice.

The toolkit dives into a diversity of regenerative practices including the use of cover cropping, animal integration, agroforestry and the cultivation of biodiversity on wine estates.

The guide is available solely for Wine GB members within its Knowledge Hub.

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The organisation expanded on the guide’s use cases: “This in-depth guide is designed to support members who are interested in learning more about regenerative vineyard practices, those who want to start implementing regenerative techniques, or growers who are already engaged with the concept but want to explore further opportunities.”

Programme director at the RVF Becky Sykes is buoyed by Wine GB’s enthusiasm for regenerative knowledge-sharing.

She reflected: “We are thrilled to see WineGB really take up the mantle for regenerative viticulture and embrace its growth. It is vital for growers to have access to the correct resources and support, and we are sure this new guide will only increase interest among the UK wine producing community.”

Speaking exclusively to Harpers, CEO of Wine GB, Nicola Bates, reflected on the wider push at the organisation to help members pursue their sustainability goals.

Commenting on the series of guides and toolkits Wine GB has created, and will produce, she said: “We try to make it as easy as possible for our members to engage in sustainability matters.”

On further projects from Wine GB, she added: “We provide seminars and webinars, and at our conference coming up on 16 July, we have a whole breakout section devoted to sustainability as well.

“We also realized we needed to extend the scope of SWGB [Sustainable Wines of Great Britain certification] solely from the environmental – which is incredibly important and something which I think the vast majority of vineyards are committed to pursuing – to making sure that we're covering people.

“There are two reasons for this. One is there is a really big challenge to get more people within the sector to help it grow over the coming years. Every year we see more and more people coming on board.

“Another is that we need to recruit and retain those people who are going to grow the industry. We've asked our members whether they're thinking about recruiting in the next three years, and the vast majority are, and within that an awful lot of them are doing that within the tourism side.”

Bates, alongside sustainability manager for Wine GB, Emma Rix, and its sustainability ambassador, Anne Jones, as a collective understood the importance of ensuring sustainability remains a holistic practice.

She noted: “I think because we are women in the sector, we're highly alert to an awful lot of these issues. We saw data from Queena Wong a couple of years ago, and wanted to make sure that we as a trade association could support our members to do what we know they want to do – protect their workforces.”

These additional people-side initiatives have included a recruitment toolkit, a safeguarding toolkit and Wine GB’s EDI hub. In the organisation’s annual sustainability report it now has a people section too.

Image – A sheep hard at work at Pinglestone









