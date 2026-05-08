Armit among those awarded at Italian wine trade fair

By Oliver Catchpole

Importer Armit Wines was among the businesses to receive accolades at the recent first edition of the Wines Experience Market Shapers Awards.

The prizes awarded at the Real Italian Wine & Food Expereince – which Harpers is in partnership with –recognised individuals and companies who have significantly impacted the presence, development and perception of Italian wine among UK trade professionals and media.

They were organised by United Experience, a joint venture between Fiere Italiane SEA and the BolognaFiere Group.

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Armit received the Long-Term Value & Producer Partnership Award for its continued commitment to both representing high-quality Italian producers and building long-lasting producer partnerships.

Brett Fleming (pictured, left), MD of Armit Wines, said: “We are truly proud to receive the Long-Term Value & Producer Partnership Award.

“This recognition is a testament to the strong relationships we’ve built over the years and our ongoing commitment to promoting the richness and diversity of Italian wine in the UK market.”

Other award winners included Berkmann Wine Cellars, Big Mamma Group, Elevage Wines, Enotria, Harrods, Hedonism Wines, Passione Vino, Majestic Wine, Carnevale and Cibosano.

There were also accolades for distributors of Italian food products, in recognition of the close relationship between wine and food.

Commenting on the awards, Maurizio Muzzetta, the founder of United Experience, said: “Italian wine’s ability to succeed in increasingly complex markets depends on a collective effort that extends well beyond production.

“It is sustained by the ongoing work of those on the ground who introduce, educate and build lasting connections between producers and markets.

“With the Market Shapers Awards, we want to recognize the individuals and organizations who play a fundamental role in shaping how Italian wine is understood, positioned and valued internationally.”

The ceremony took place at the inaugural edition of the Real Italian Wine & Food Experience London (part of the Wines Experience global fair series) at ExCel London, which brought together 200 Italian wine and food exhibitors for an audience of buyers, importers, distributors and hospitality professionals.

Muzzetta explained that “a fair works best when it creates the conditions for meaningful relationships. Our focus has been to bring that process into a format that feels intuitive and effective for the trade”.

Following London, the format will continue in Ho Chi Minh City (June 25-26) and Mexico City (November 5-6).

It is expected to expand beyond Italy in 2027, opening up to international producers.

The remaining list of award winners is as follows:

Berkmann Wine Cellars, Italian Wine Distribution & Market Builder Award

Elevage Wines, Next Generation Italian Wine Importer Award

Enotria, Italian Wine Market Leader Award

Majestic Wine, Wine Retail and Market Reach Award

Harrods, Retail Experience and Cultural Impact Award

Hedonism Wines, Italian Fine Wine Retail & Portfolio Excellence Award

Passione Vino, Artisan and Slow Wine Champion Award

Big Mamma Group, Outstanding Wine Services & Italian Wine List Award

Carnevale, Italian Food Distribution Heritage Award

Cibosano, Italian Food Sourcing & Curation Award









