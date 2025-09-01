V d’Or Awards 2026 applications now open

By Hamish Graham

Applications for the 2026 V d’Or Awards, Vinexposium’s Business Awards, are now open.

The ceremony, which champions innovation and progress in the wine and spirits industry, is set to take place 8 February 2026, the day before Wine Paris. Applications are open to professionals across the sector, including brands, producers, agencies and marketing boards.

Nominees can apply for three categories: Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Education & Transmission and Best Innovation.

The sustainability gong seeks to acknowledge a “specific solution or mitigation” related to the environment. Last year’s prize for spirits went to Northern Ireland’s The Boatyard Distillery which developed a refill service and 2.8l eco pouches.

Joe McGirr, Founder of The Boatyard Distillery, reflected on his experience since winning the V d’Or: “Thanks to the V d’Or award we had a real strong impact on people.

“The feedback that we got has been huge. We obviously got a lot of press coverage from this, which is really important.”

The education prize awards “mentorship, education and skill transfer” programmes, and the 2025 wine winner was The Gérard Basset Foundation for its work in funding Bordeaux Mentor Week.

The innovation award sees an acknowledgment of “an interprofessional organisation, a group, an individual, a company, a brand, a winery or a distillery for an initiative which reaches out to new audiences or taps into new markets.”

Rodolphe Lameyse, Vinexposium CEO, added: “The V d’Or Awards are the tangible expression of Vinexposium’s commitment to the future of a sustainable and responsible global wine and spirits sector.”

The closing date for applications are 2 October 2025. To apply you can click on the following link.










