Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

V d’Or Awards 2026 applications now open

By Hamish Graham
Published:  01 September, 2025

Applications for the 2026 V d’Or Awards, Vinexposium’s Business Awards, are now open.

The ceremony, which champions innovation and progress in the wine and spirits industry, is set to take place 8 February 2026, the day before Wine Paris. Applications are open to professionals across the sector, including brands, producers, agencies and marketing boards.

Nominees can apply for three categories: Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Education & Transmission and Best Innovation.

The sustainability gong seeks to acknowledge a “specific solution or mitigation” related to the environment. Last year’s prize for spirits went to Northern Ireland’s The Boatyard Distillery which developed a refill service and 2.8l eco pouches.

Joe McGirr, Founder of The Boatyard Distillery, reflected on his experience since winning the V d’Or: “Thanks to the V d’Or award we had a real strong impact on people.

“The feedback that we got has been huge. We obviously got a lot of press coverage from this, which is really important.”

The education prize awards “mentorship, education and skill transfer” programmes, and the 2025 wine winner was The Gérard Basset Foundation for its work in funding Bordeaux Mentor Week.

The innovation award sees an acknowledgment of “an interprofessional organisation, a group, an individual, a company, a brand, a winery or a distillery for an initiative which reaches out to new audiences or taps into new markets.”

Rodolphe Lameyse, Vinexposium CEO, added: “The V d’Or Awards are the tangible expression of Vinexposium’s commitment to the future of a sustainable and responsible global wine and spirits sector.”

The closing date for applications are 2 October 2025. To apply you can click on the following link.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Rhône harvest commences early with 'high...

Over half of all job losses since Budget...

Portugal's Tejo to allow PGI wines at 0....

Tom Platt: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Nyetimber sponsors England Rugby

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Society of Vintners: Commercial Director

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95