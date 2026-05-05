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NWCW to showcase career pathways within wine sector

By Hamish Graham
Published:  05 May, 2026

National Wine Careers Week (NWCW) is set to commence this Saturday 9 May running until Saturday 16 May. The organisers of the initiative are encouraging businesses from across the sector to get involved and showcase the sector to a fresh audience.

The campaign is set to include a NWCW website, a social and PR campaign, as well as industry-led events. The key component of the social campaign will be a series of ‘Talking Heads’ videos and shared stories – people across the sector showcasing the diversity of career paths in wine and bringing these roles to life.

On Wednesday 6 May the WSET will host a panel event in anticipation of the Careers Week, while the initiative will be highlighted at Plumpton College’s Open Day this Saturday (9 May).

The project is led by Plumpton alongside founding partner Nyetimber, as well as principal partner NFU Mutual (Ashford, Tenterden & Whitfield). NWCW is also supported by WineGB, WSET, Drinks United and Veraison education.

CEO of WineGB, Nicola Bates, speaking exclusively to Harpers, reflected on the importance of the initiative.

She said: “This is a lovely campaign which is trying to raise awareness of wine careers. We’re engaging with people who are probably at college or university. We would love to show the chemists, the lawyers or people doing horticulture that this is a really fantastic industry to get involved with.

“It’s the fastest growing agricultural sector in the UK and it’s an industry that understands the importance of people. We employ more people than most other agriculture does, and we are able to support them through their entire career and education.”




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