WineGB announces new board directors

By Michelle Perrett

Wines of Great Britain (WineGB), the national association for the English and Welsh wine industry, has made new appointments to its board of directors.

Ruth Simpson has been appointed as a Group B Director, one of three representing the larger producers (over 15ha), replacing Sam Linter who is now chair.

She is co-founder and-owner of Simpsons Wine Estate in Kent, and prior to her 20 years in the wine industry, worked in international aid and development. Along with her husband Charles she is also owner of the Domain de Sainte Rose property in Languedoc.

“I’m really delighted to be joining the board and see it as a real opportunity to help shape the future of the industry,” said Simpson.

Also appointed to the board is Wendy Outhwaite, co-founder of Ambriel. After 25 years as a barrister, frequently working with government departments, she now produces English sparkling wine in West Sussex and has been serving on WineGB’s Export Committee.

“In the most exciting wine region in the world, I’m honoured to be able to contribute. So much has been achieved. So much more is yet to come. Together let’s delight the world with our delectable wines,” she said.

These two recent additions to the board follow two other appointments in August of Guy Smith, co-founder and owner of Somerset sparkling producers Smith & Evans, and Ned Awty, as Group A director (grower/producers below 15ha).

“We are delighted to welcome our new directors to the WineGB Board,” said Sam Linter, chair of WineGB.

“Ruth, Wendy, Guy and Ned bring a wealth of expertise from within and outside the wine industry. Our Board represents a phenomenal range of expertise and experience to support our members and help move our association and the industry into its next phase. We are also moving towards greater board diversity. Whilst these changes are important, it is also crucial the board continues to work towards a greater inclusivity and engagement with our members.”

WineGB Wessex appointed Black Chalk winemaker and CEO Jacob Leadley as its new chair from 9 November.









