Flint Wines adds Bodega Noemía to its portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  19 February, 2026

Flint Wines has announced that it has partnered with the acclaimed Patagonian producer Bodega Noemía as its exclusive UK distributor.

Located in the remote Río Negro Valley of northern Patagonia, Bodega Noemía is known for its precise, terroir driven Malbec – which is lent a distinctive character by the region’s cool climate and alluvial soils.

Its vineyards – which are farmed organically and sustainably by owner and winemaker Hans Vinding-Diers – are some of the oldest Malbec vines in Argentina, having been planted in 1932 and 1955.

Vinding-Diers worked around the world, including Argiano in Tuscany, Chateau Rahoul in Bordeaux and as one of the founding members of the Royal Tokaji Company, before settling in Argentina.

Regarded as one of the first ‘terroirists’, he has resided in Patagonia since the late 90s, producing – alongside his flagship Noemía – J Alberto (a richer Malbec) and A Lisa (a more approachable, modern Malbec).

Commenting on the partnership, Vinding-Diers, said: “After many years of presence in the UK, Bodega Noemia de Patagonia is now very proud to have joined forces with Flint for a new chapter in our search for excellence.

“We feel that Flint will be able to represent us in the most accurate way possible.”

Flint Wines was founded in 2006 in London and has since built a reputation as a highly respected fine wine merchant supplying both trade and private clients.

Known for its expertise across both classic and emerging regions, Flint’s portfolio focuses on authenticity and sustainability.

Beth Pearce MW, head of buying at Flint Wines, added: “I am thrilled to welcome Bodega Noemía to the Flint portfolio. I remember recommending A Lisa to customers with complete confidence in the first job I ever had in the wine trade, and I know that many of Flint’s team and clients know the wines well and will be just as delighted to recommend them.

“Noemia’s focus on quality and expression of their beautiful vineyards aligns brilliantly with the rest of our range. We very much look forward to building on their already excellent work in the UK market.”




Harpers Newsletters

Harpers Design Awards Results

