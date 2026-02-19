Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tejo region terroir Serras recognised

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  19 February, 2026

CVR Tejo has announced the recognition of the Portuguese region’s fourth terroir, Serras, after a regional soil study completed in 2025.

Covering only 375ha, the new terroir is small but houses some of the oldest vineyards in the region, with an average planting year of 1978.

Despite its old vineyards, it is the newest in official delimitation and name, joining Tejo's three previously recognised terroirs (Bairro, Campo and Charneca).

Notably, ‘Serras’ translates to ‘mountains’ in English, which reflects the mountainous nature of the terroir, with an average altitude of 232m – higher than the other terroirs – and vines planted on slopes and plateaus.

These high-altitude vineyards have a cooler and more humid climate, along with a greater diurnal temperature variation and considerably high annual rainfall (ranging from 800mm to 2,000mm).

Such a climate leads to slower grape ripening and reinforces the freshness of the wines.

Additionally, the soil is mostly poor, stony and well drained, with both schist and granite. These conditions create more resilient vines, deeper root systems, balanced growth and naturally low yields (when compared to the Tejo average).

Luis de Castro, president of the CVR Tejo, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make this important announcement ahead of the Wines of Portugal tasting next week.

“The new Serras terroir reflects Tejo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and diversity, while staying true to our rich and authentic winemaking heritage.

“Serras has a big impact on the wines, contributing elegance and minerality, good structure and vibrant natural acidity, and consequently a strong ageing potential.”

Tejo is Portugal’s fifth biggest wine regions, along with being one of the oldest.

Its over 12,000ha of vineyards feature 25 different grape varieties, including Fernão Pires (its flagship white) and Castelão (its standout red).

Castro concluded: “From relative obscurity to rising star, Tejo is now increasingly on the global wine agenda as a source of distinctive styles with alluring freshness and exceptional value at all price points.”






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Ridgeview acquired by consortium led by...

Wine Paris hits international stride as...

‘Blindfold is off’: Optimistic outlook a...

Treasury Wine Estates hit with $649m AUD...

Liberty Wines partners with Spanish wine...

Diageo expands field sales team with mor...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95