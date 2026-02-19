Tejo region terroir Serras recognised

By Oliver Catchpole

CVR Tejo has announced the recognition of the Portuguese region’s fourth terroir, Serras, after a regional soil study completed in 2025.

Covering only 375ha, the new terroir is small but houses some of the oldest vineyards in the region, with an average planting year of 1978.

Despite its old vineyards, it is the newest in official delimitation and name, joining Tejo's three previously recognised terroirs (Bairro, Campo and Charneca).

Notably, ‘Serras’ translates to ‘mountains’ in English, which reflects the mountainous nature of the terroir, with an average altitude of 232m – higher than the other terroirs – and vines planted on slopes and plateaus.

These high-altitude vineyards have a cooler and more humid climate, along with a greater diurnal temperature variation and considerably high annual rainfall (ranging from 800mm to 2,000mm).

Such a climate leads to slower grape ripening and reinforces the freshness of the wines.

Additionally, the soil is mostly poor, stony and well drained, with both schist and granite. These conditions create more resilient vines, deeper root systems, balanced growth and naturally low yields (when compared to the Tejo average).

Luis de Castro, president of the CVR Tejo, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make this important announcement ahead of the Wines of Portugal tasting next week.

“The new Serras terroir reflects Tejo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and diversity, while staying true to our rich and authentic winemaking heritage.

“Serras has a big impact on the wines, contributing elegance and minerality, good structure and vibrant natural acidity, and consequently a strong ageing potential.”

Tejo is Portugal’s fifth biggest wine regions, along with being one of the oldest.

Its over 12,000ha of vineyards feature 25 different grape varieties, including Fernão Pires (its flagship white) and Castelão (its standout red).

Castro concluded: “From relative obscurity to rising star, Tejo is now increasingly on the global wine agenda as a source of distinctive styles with alluring freshness and exceptional value at all price points.”













