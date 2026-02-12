Brighton Gin launches bottle to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

By Oliver Catchpole

To mark LGBTQ+ History Month 2026 (1-28 February) distillery Brighton Gin has released its Progress Pride Flag bottle.

This bottle will be part of an ongoing line extension from the distiller, which it said is designed to place trans, intersex and other marginalised voices “at the heart of the LGBTQ+ movement”.

It added that the flag on the bottle is an international symbol for visibility, solidarity and the still ongoing fight for equality.

LGBTQ+ History Month has taken place in the UK every February since 2005, following the repeal of Section 28 in England and Wales in 2003.

The month highlights and celebrates the historical achievements of LGBTQ+ people in all areas of life, aiming to promote equality and raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ people and their experiences.

This year’s theme for the month is Science and Innovation.

Kathy Caton MBE, founder of Brighton Gin, explained: “Brighton Gin was the UK's first LGBTQ+ founded distillery, and we’re incredibly proud of our diverse team and the values that shape everything we do.

“This bottle is a statement of allyship and a celebration of a city that leads with love, and we will always fly the flag for Brighton and everything it stands for. Our mission is to take the Spirit of Brighton to the world, and our Progress Pride Flag edition unapologetically does just that.”

Brighton Gin was founded in 2012 by Caton with the aim of creating a gin that embodies ‘the Spirit of Brighton’.

Every year the distiller releases a Brighton Pride fundraising bottle, designed by an LGBTQ+ artist. This year’s artist will be revealed later in 2026.

The 700ml Progress Pride bottle design (which is separate to the fundraising bottle) will be permanently available as part of Brighton Gin’s range of premium handmade spirits, with each bottle containing 40% abv Brighton Gin.











