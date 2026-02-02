Croxsons unveils British sparkling wine bottle

By Hamish Graham

UK glass bottle manufacturer Croxsons has announced a new British sparkling wine bottle designed for England and Welsh producers.

The new ‘Sovereign’ bottle from the 150-year-old company will provide producers with a England-made option, having the potential to reduce road miles as bottles are presently sourced from factories in France, Germany and Italy.

The bottle will be produced using amber glass as opposed to the green traditionally associated with European sparkling winemakers. It will be manufactured using 77% recycled glass and will weigh 835g.

The company drew from past experiences working with English producers including Lyme Bay and Ridgeview Wines to design the Sovereign bottle.

CEO at Croxsons, Tim Croxson (pictured), is excited to provide consumers with the opportunity to drink from a bottle that is “British through and through”.

He added: “Six generations of our family have been involved in the wine trade, beginning as a bottle supplier to the London wine trade 150 years ago, so it feels particularly fitting that we are now helping the English and Welsh winemaking industry deliver a truly British sparkling wine bottle.”

Producers such as Ridgeview could benefit from such NPD as operations director at the Sussex winery, Matt Gayler reflected: “Seeing a UK-made sparkling wine bottle available to producers is a great milestone – it shows just how far the industry has come.

“As we continue to build the reputation of English wine both at home and internationally, having domestically manufactured, high-quality packaging supports our identity, sustainability and ambitions.”











