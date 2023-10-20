Subscriber login Close [x]
Ridgeview launches its first B Corp Impact Report

By James Bayley
Published:  20 October, 2023

English sparkling wine producer Ridgeview has marked one year of B Corp status by launching its first impact report. 

The East-Sussex-based winery achieved B Corp certification in 2022 becoming one of only 25 wineries in the world to join the global community of climate-focused businesses. 

Ridgeview’s impact report outlines the winery’s core commitments and future pledges, including its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. The pledge coincides with the business’s biggest harvest ever which will enable its current expansion plans to double production within the next five years.

The report outlines the company’s sustainability goals which have led the business to be carbon-negative across Scope 1 and 2 emissions by annually sequestering 100 tonnes of CO2e across the estate. Priorities that have been implemented include, “investment in a new winery with equipment to significantly reduce waste and energy, new grape picking bins to cut transport emissions, installing 100 new solar panels to increasing use of green energy, natural temperature controlled underground cellars, Biobubble that naturally cleans all wastewater and setting up a green team to get employees on board”.

CEO of Ridgeview Tamara Roberts who instigated the path to B Corp certification, said: “B Corp is not about words, it’s about actions and lots of them – small steps of continuous improvement across all impact areas. We are resolute that growth must not come at the expense of our ethics as a business for good. We want to be a true industry leader, sharing our knowledge and practices, as we have since we started Ridgeview in 1995. Only by working together will we have any chance of changing the world – and preserving it for generations to come.”

Roberts added: “For Ridgeview, becoming a B Corp is much more than a certification; it is an opportunity to join a network of like-minded brands paving the way for the global sustainability movement.”

To read the full Impact Report click here.



