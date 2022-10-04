Subscriber login Close [x]
Ridgeview has high hopes for 2022 harvest

By James Bayley
Published:  04 October, 2022

English sparkling wine estate Ridgeview has announced its ambitions for the 2022 harvest, citing the soaring summer temperatures as a significant contributor to excellent growing conditions.

Simon Roberts, head winemaker, said, “We are heading for one of Ridgeview’s biggest harvests, possibly topping the record 2018 vintage. The fruit tastes exceptional. Lack of rain has made the yields slightly lighter, which has allowed more intensity and complexity in the berries.”

This harvest is the first to see grapes harvested from Ridhgeview’s new vineyard in Ansty, West Sussex, home to over six hectares of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier under vine.

Roberts adds: “Excitingly, it looks like a particularly good year for Chardonnay. Unlike most years, we will be picking our Chardonnay first due to such an unusual year with extremes in the weather with some of the hottest and driest temperatures experienced. 

“The bunches look very clean with weights variable in volume due to smaller berries than usual with concentrated flavours. The sugars are excellent, particularly on the Chardonnay. Acidity is slightly lower than usual, which means very minimal chapitalisation is required pleasingly.”

Unlike many other vineyards at home and abroad, Ridgeview did not begin its harvest early. 

“That’s the secret with England,” said Mardi Roberts, director of communications at Ridgeview. As a result, volumes for the estate are above average, at 500-600 tonnes.

Roberts concluded: “So far everything we have had in is producing very complexed flavours, reflecting on the length of our growing season, and the time the grapes have been able to remain on the vine, whilst the good weather has remained.”



 

