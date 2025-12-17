JP Chenet reveals sustainably-focused redesign

By Oliver Catchpole

French family-owned wine producer JP Chenet has announced a redesign of its bottle for 2026, introducing a more modern visual identity for the brand with a focus on sustainability and practicality.

At 410g, the new bottle is 30% lighter, improving the sustainable profile of the brand by reducing glass usage and transport costs, cutting CO2 impact per bottle by 30%.

With a sleeker profile, the bottle neck is no longer curved – designed to more easily fit onto a shelf or into a fridge – while a new slanted label is envisioned as a nod to the ‘Joséphine’ bottle neck associated with the brand.

Additionally, JP Chenet have added colour coded caps and increased the size of varietal highlights, aimed at making the bottle easier to navigate.

This is the first time that the bottle has been significantly altered since the brand’s founding in 1984.

Commenting on the redesign, Henry Colyer, marketing manager at Les Grand Chais de France (GCF), which owns JP Chenet, said: “JP Chenet has been a household name for more than four decades, and this relaunch marks a bold new era for our pioneering family brand.

“The lighter bottle advances our sustainability targets, while the new identity and consumer experiences reflect what today’s drinkers want: authenticity, inspiration and simplicity. This is truly an icon reimagined, and the start of a very exciting future.”

Since the updated silhouette requires new technical specifications, production of the 750ml bottle has moved from Landiras to JP Chenet’s historic headquarters in Petersbach. The company said this would allow for tighter quality control.

Along with this relocation, GCF has invested in new production lines, capable of producing over 300,000 bottles daily.

The redesigned bottle will be exclusive to the UK, Canada and the Nordic markets.

Next year, JP Chenet plans to relaunch its website, introducing short video content aimed at engaging consumers and making wine more accessible.

To celebrate this relaunch, the business will host a wine dinner tour of independent French restaurants across the UK.









