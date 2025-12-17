Beefeater master distiller emeritus Desmond Payne announces retirement

By Oliver Catchpole

Gin producer Beefeater has today officially announced the retirement of its master distiller emeritus Desmond Payne MBE, after a career in the gin industry spanning almost 60 years.

During his time at the brand, he made multiple innovations, including creating Beefeater 24 (a botanical-forward luxury gin), along with Beefeater Pink Strawberry and Beefeater Blood Orange, among others.

Three years ago, he was made Beefeater’s first master distiller emeritus, taking a step back from day-to-day production and handing his old role to Adam Cocker, who will continue to lead the team after Payne’s retirement.

Commenting on his retirement, Payne said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be the guardian of Beefeater Gin and see the brand thrive over these last three decades. But all good things must come to an end, and it is time for me to retire and pass the baton onto the next generation.

“This has been more than a job to me; it has been a chance for me to follow my passion while honouring the traditions and craftsmanship of those that have come before. I know Adam and the rest of the distilling team will continue to champion Beefeater, creating only the highest quality liquids deserving of the Beefeater name.”

Payne started his career in the wine trade, working in the cellars of Harrods. His fascination with gin began when he joined Seager, Evans & Co. a wine shipping company in Deptford that had a gin distillery.

The company also owned Plymouth Gin, which would provide the next stage of his training, with Payne working for the brand and eventually becoming distillery manager.

Then, after 25 years in charge of production at Plymouth, Payne joined Beefeater in 1995, the beginning of 30 years with the company, which he spent building up the brand as head distiller – under his watch the gin became one of the most awarded in the world.

Payne has wracked up an impressive number of achievements himself over his career, including winning The Gin Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and being awarded the IWSC’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Murielle Dessenis, global VP marketing gins for Beefeater, said: “There are many emotions that envelope this moment – gratitude, pride and a touch of sadness. But also, excitement for what the future will hold. Desmond has been a revered and trusted custodian of the Beefeater brand, and his lifetime of service will be felt for many years to come.

“Enjoy your retirement, Desmond! And we know the brand is in excellent hands with Adam, an exceptional distiller who will continue to drive the brand forward.”









