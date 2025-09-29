Circular Bottle launched by Familia Torres and Walraven Sax

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading Spanish wine producer Familia Torres has introduced the first reusable wine bottle to the Dutch market, in partnership with its Dutch importer Walraven Sax.

The bottle is available in the Netherlands with Familia Torres’ Magnetic red and white wines.

Magnetic is produced at its winery in Penedès, Catalonia, before it is transported to a bottling facility near the Dutch border, for filling and distribution. Once used, the bottles are collected and cleaned, before being reused.

This is what is known as a circular approach, as it aims to optimize resource use and minimize waste across the entire production and consumption lifetime of each bottle.

Mireia Torres, research and development director at Familia Torres, commented: “This bottle is more than packaging – it is a statement. An invitation to the entire wine world to take responsibility. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our sustainability, operations and production teams for the outstanding work they have accomplished.”

The first initiative of its kind from a well-known producer, Familia Torres says that it offers a practical solution for the industry to reduce environmental impact and promote circularity.

According to Partners for Innovation (an independent consultant for sustainable innovation), per bottle this initiative will achieve a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, a 70% reduction in water usage and a large decrease in packaging waste.

Alongside the reusable bottle, Familia Torres has introduced Magnetic on keg, a move aimed at further reducing packaging materials.

Bart Gijtenbeek, MD of Walraven Sax, added: “This is a true gamechanger. By introducing reusable bottles and wine on keg, we are demonstrating that top quality and sustainability can go hand in hand seamlessly. This represents the future of wine.”

Both the bottle and the keg are part of a broader strategy.

Familia Torres aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2040, and since 2008 the company has invested over €23 million in sustainable projects.

For example, earlier this year, Familia Torres and Walraven Sax started transporting wine via train, a move that has reduced the carbon dioxide output of its logistics by 35%.







