Waitrose backs Indie Beer campaign

By Oliver Catchpole

Waitrose has become the first UK supermarket to back the Indie Beer campaign, with planned promotions in-store and a new ‘Indie Beer’ section on its website.

The new area of the website will be reserved for beers from ‘genuine’ independent breweries – excluding craft beers produced by global beer companies.

This move coincides with the expansion of Waitrose’s beer range, which includes a greater focus on local and indie breweries.

The premium supermarket has also planned to run in-store promotions of the new range to coincide with Indie Beer Week (10-19 April 2026).

Commenting on this development, Neil Walker, Indie Beer campaign co-ordinator, said: “It is fantastic to have Waitrose backing the Indie Beer campaign and making it easier for shoppers to buy beer from local indie brewers.

“Not only have they extended the number of local independent breweries that they sell, with a focus on quality and flavour, but the dedicated Indie Beer section of the Waitrose website makes it crystal clear to shoppers the beer they’re buying is the real deal.”

The Indie Beer campaign was launched 16 months ago after YouGov polling found that 75% of people believed that consumers are being misled when buying beer from previously independent craft breweries including Beavertown, Camden and Fullers, which are now owned by beer giants Heineken, Budweiser and Asahi, respectively.

Among beer drinkers, this figure rises to 81%.

The campaign has pushed for the ‘craft beer’ label to be dropped in favour of ‘indie beer’ – a better-defined term – by pubs and breweries in order to make things clearer for consumers.

Jourdan Gabbini, beer and cider buyer for Waitrose, added: “I am delighted that we will be the first UK supermarket to officially support the ‘Indie Beer’ campaign. Our beer loving customers are always looking for new beers from innovative, high quality, and exciting independent breweries, and this signposting allows us to champion those producers who do it so well.

“I am proud to continually provide our customers with refreshing, modern options in our beers range at Waitrose while also supporting genuine British independent breweries such as Tap Social, Round Corner, The Kernel and Burning Sky.”

The Indie Beer campaign currently has about 700 independent breweries from across the UK actively involved.

Consumer awareness is also relatively high, with around 31% of beer drinkers aged 18-24 now aware of the campaign.











