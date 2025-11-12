Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Kopke unveils 80-year-old tawny

By Hamish Graham
Published:  12 November, 2025

Port house Kopke has unveiled its first ever 80-Year-Old Tawny. The 1638-founded producer follows Graham’s and Taylor’s, who both introduced the category to their respective ranges this year.

The Instituto dos Vinhos do Douro e do Porto (IVDP) recently recognised 80-year-old tawny as a distinct category. Prior to this Ports over 80 years old were referred to As Very Very Old Port or V.V.O.P.

The blend of Kopke’s new wine contains some Port that dates back to the late 19th century, with the most recent being drawn from the 1940s.

The new release is one that Carlos Alves, master blender and port winemaker at Kopke, is excited about revealing to the world.

He commented: “The Kopke 80-Year-Old Tawny is more than a wine; it is the expression of time, tradition, and devotion. It captures the soul of the Douro and the patience of those who have preserved its treasures for centuries.”

The wine is set to retail at £800, with Jeroboams amongst the retailers set to stock the wine.

The announcement of the new 80-Year-Old Tawny comes at a time of change for the Port house. As reported by Harpers, in May of this year the parent company of Kopke was renamed Kopke Group, previously being known as Sogevinus. Additionally, the Group expanded its hospitality offering with the opening a new five-star hotel in Porto earlier this year, in collaboration with Tivoli Hotels & Resorts.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

IWSR: Global H1 alcohol volume sales dec...

2025 Golden Vines Award winners announced

Former Tesco chief Dave Lewis announced...

Friday Read: The Heretics aim to disrupt...

London Wine Fair announces management bu...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95