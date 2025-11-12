Kopke unveils 80-year-old tawny

By Hamish Graham

Port house Kopke has unveiled its first ever 80-Year-Old Tawny. The 1638-founded producer follows Graham’s and Taylor’s, who both introduced the category to their respective ranges this year.

The Instituto dos Vinhos do Douro e do Porto (IVDP) recently recognised 80-year-old tawny as a distinct category. Prior to this Ports over 80 years old were referred to As Very Very Old Port or V.V.O.P.

The blend of Kopke’s new wine contains some Port that dates back to the late 19th century, with the most recent being drawn from the 1940s.

The new release is one that Carlos Alves, master blender and port winemaker at Kopke, is excited about revealing to the world.

He commented: “The Kopke 80-Year-Old Tawny is more than a wine; it is the expression of time, tradition, and devotion. It captures the soul of the Douro and the patience of those who have preserved its treasures for centuries.”

The wine is set to retail at £800, with Jeroboams amongst the retailers set to stock the wine.

The announcement of the new 80-Year-Old Tawny comes at a time of change for the Port house. As reported by Harpers, in May of this year the parent company of Kopke was renamed Kopke Group, previously being known as Sogevinus. Additionally, the Group expanded its hospitality offering with the opening a new five-star hotel in Porto earlier this year, in collaboration with Tivoli Hotels & Resorts.







