Pernod Ricard launches SIP Supernova Programme

By Oliver Catchpole

Pernod Ricard’s trade advocacy platform, SIP, has launched its 2026 SIP Supernova competition.

Supernova aims to support the next generation of hospitality with a ‘mentorship-driven’ programme that will offer both education and a supportive network.

The theme of the competition this year is ‘Sensory Architecture’ – drinks that go beyond flavour, engaging all the senses through temperature, glass shape, texture, effervescence, and atmosphere.

The contest is open to all hospitality professionals with under six years of experience, in 14 markets: China mainland, HK & Macau, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, UAE, Spain, Germany, South Africa, Malaysia and Japan.

There is also a ‘global wildcard’ opportunity for any potential applicants outside of those markets.

Throughout the competition each competitor will have to leverage a portfolio of seven Pernod Ricard brands: Código 1530, KI NO BI, Altos, Havana Club, Absolut, Jameson and Monkey 47.

Each applicant will go through three stages – creating a cocktail that engages multiple senses, then submitting an essay or video talking about what fuels their growth, community and creativity, and finally another essay or video, this time talking about what the current big issue is in hospitality, and their solutions.

This is intended to show off their expertise across three areas: Creativity & Innovation, Hosting & Service and Operations & Systems.

Successful applicants will be granted access to SIP’s ongoing programme of events, and direct mentorship opportunities with SIP mentors.

These mentors are part of MentorSIP, a mentorship initiative launched this year by Supernova that is hosted by industry experts, including Juliette Larrouy (co-founder, SCHMUCK, New York), Keith Motsi (head bartender, Virtu, Four Seasons, Tokyo), Jean Trinh (founder, Alquímico, Cartegena) and Danil Nevsky (currently 5th most influential bartender, Bar World 100).

Ricard will host local heats in each market, and each winner will earn the right to compete at the global final, which is taking place in Tokyo in early May next year.

Three of the 'global winners’ will be selected for a SIP internship. This will include an education programme (hosted by a team that is in the World 50 Best Bars), and a visit to Pernod Ricard’s Código 1530 Tequila distillery in Jalisco.

Pernod Ricard global trade advocacy leader Pauline de Pins commented: “We are so excited to be taking SIP Supernova global. The programme is not a classic cocktail competition – it’s designed to empower the participants with educational tools and experiences providing them with the skills they need to pioneer the next generation of hospitality.”

More information on SIP Supernova can be found here.

Pictured: judging from last years competition







