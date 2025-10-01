SID changes venue due to flood

By Oliver Catchpole

The second edition of Sustainability in Drinks (SID) has been forced to change its venue, due to a burst water main in central Marylebone last week that flooded its proposed St Mary’s site.

The event will now take place at Christ Church, Spitalfields, London.

Anyone who has bought a ticket to attend will be notified by the organisers about the change to venue, as will the exhibitors, speakers and sponsors.

SID is due to take place on 21 October, so organisers Judy Kendrick and Janet Harrison have had to find an alternative location at short notice.

Kendrick, said: “It was unthinkable to postpone the event as we have influential speakers and exhibitors who have already booked to attend, from eight different countries. We asked for help from the UK drinks PR network and generic bodies and received a phenomenal amount of support, including suggestions for alternative spaces, within a couple of hours.”

Several people in the trade offered support, including Kate Sweet, founder of Sweet! PR, Chris Stroud, marketing manager from New Zealand Winegrowers (exhibiting at SID), Kristie Franz from Sensible Wine Services (logistics support for SID), Laura Jewell, general manager, Wine Australia, Chris Ashton and Lee Sharkey from the IWC, Nicky Smith, Smith & Vine and Clare Malec, Island Media.

SID aims to bring together policy makers, global advisory bodies, producers, packaging suppliers and environmental consultants to address sustainability in the drinks trade.

The event will include exhibitors of sustainable products, workshops on sustainability, talks, keynote addresses and high-profile panel debates.

Last year, the first SID conference had over 400 attendees from eight different countries and was possibly the largest collaboration of global sustainability advisors all in the one place.

The new location remains a convenient location – it is just an eight-minute walk from Liverpool Street station.

However, the timings on the day have slightly changed, with everything pushed forward by half an hour.

Harrison, explained: “The only real change to the day is the timings. It now starts at 10.30am, with the talks and workshops being pushed forward by half an hour. Other than that, everything is the same. We are absolutely thrilled with the new venue, its capabilities and the event manager’s willingness to accommodate us at such short notice: it is quite a relief!”

