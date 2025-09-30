Hallgarten appoints Julien Lever to new head of operations role

By Hamish Graham

Wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced the hiring of Julien Lever to the newly created role of head of operations.

Lever’s responsibilities will involve overseeing sales and planning operations at the business including stock management, distribution and spearheading the ever-important customer services approach.

The addition of a head of operations will assist the growing merchant in navigating its over 30 new suppliers, as well as 20 new members of staff in 2025 alone.

Lever has a raft of experience from across the drinks trade including supply chain roles at Oddbins, nine years at Accolade Wines serving as director of global sales and operations planning, with his most recent position being that of lead consultant at Windwhistle Consluting for the past four years.

New hires such as Lever are a vital part of Hallgarten’s growth mission believes MD at the importer, Andrew Bewes.

He reflected: “In what is now a sustained period of growth for Hallgarten, recruiting and retaining the best people is critical to our continued success. Our relentless focus on customer service and getting the basics right remains paramount and we are delighted to announce the appointment of Julien Lever to the newly created role of head of operations.

“Julien will oversee our customer service, demand planning and supply chain teams as well as our partnership with London City Bond which manages our warehousing and nationwide distribution.”

Lever is looking forward to the prospect of working with Hallgarten’s expansive portfolio.

He added: “I am delighted to be joining Hallgarten, and I look forward to working closely with the team, our customers and suppliers at this exciting time of growth for the business.

“The Hallgarten portfolio is second to none, and I am excited to have the opportunity to further build on our service offering, as well as our collaborative planning processes and partnerships.”









