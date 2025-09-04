Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gosset Matchmakers finalists announced

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  04 September, 2025

Champagne Gosset, which is available in the UK through Hallgarten Wines, has announced the five finalist teams for their 10th anniversary edition of the Gosset Matchmakers competition.

The annual contest puts together up-and-coming chefs and sommeliers, with the task of creating a dish that pairs with a chosen wine.

This year the wine to pair is Gosset Grande Réserve Champagne.

The teams will compete in a live cook-off on 29 September, in the kitchen of CORD by Le Cordon Bleu Restaurant, in London. Their dish will be judged by a panel of industry experts, who will declare a winner on the day.

The finalist pairs are:

• Apricity Restaurant: Anna Taylor-Hunt (sommelier) and Millie Charrington (chef),

• The Lecture Room and Library/ Ekstedt at the Yard: Luca Bocca (assistant head sommelier) and Ruhk Gupta (junior sous chef),

• Moor Hall Restaurant and Rooms: Giuseppe Di Marino (sommelier) and Nathan Jones (chef de partie),

• Muse by Tom Aikens: Chanel Sim Yah Xuan (junior sommelier) and Michael Da Rocha (demi chef de partie)

• The Dysart Petersham: Ché Dyson-Holland (junior sommelier) and Darryl Shotlander (senior chef de partie).

Each pair has created a unique dish, which are respectively:

• Rabbit with fennel, smoked marrow fat pea, blackberry ketchup and Grande Réserve sauce,

• Roasted lobster tail, curry beurre blanc, lobster reduction, quenelle of lobster claw, apple, fennel and potato dressed with brown butter, apple vinegar and pink peppercorn,

• Langoustine cigar, tempura tail & crustacean hollandaise,

• Sliced raw scallops, seasoned with dried scallop roe salt and topped with caramelised white chocolate, and

• Steamed monkfish rolled in Celtic mustard and nori, served with kaffir lime & ginger champagne dressing, spice oil, black mooli, and buckwheat & almond tuile.

Philippe Antony, director of exports at Champagne Gosset, commented: “Over the past decade, the Gosset Matchmakers competition has celebrated the unique collaboration between chefs and sommeliers. This year’s finalists embody creativity, technical excellence, and the spirit of pairing gastronomy with Champagne.”

The prize this year is an exclusive private visit to Maison Gosset, where the winners will have a guided tour and a tasting with chef de cave Odilon de Varine.

Picture: Judges at the Gosset Matchmakers 2024 competition



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Ian Burrell parts company with Equiano Rum

South Africa lands two 100 pointers in A...

Vidal-Fleury joins González Byass UK por...

Austria’s 25% organic milestone

Gillian Murray: ‘Looking Back, Forging A...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95