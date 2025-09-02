Vidal-Fleury joins González Byass UK portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Rhône Valley based producer Vidal-Fleury has partnered with distributor González Byass UK.

From the beginning of September, González Byass UK (GBUK) will sell red, white and rosé wines from Vidal-Fleury in the UK, with the producer’s 2022 Condrieu and 2022 Vacqueyras lined up to feature at the company’s Prestige Tasting in London on 6 October.

González Byass UK is the British subsidiary of the Spanish winery and distributor González Byass, which has been family owned since it was founded in 1835 and now consists of 14 wineries in Spain, Chile and Mexico.

The company produces its own wine and spirits, such as the sherry Tío Pepe, named after the founder’s uncle, along with distributing other third party brands.

This is the third producer added to the GBUK portfolio in the last year, coming after Famiglia Castellani – from Tuscany, and Jean Bouchard – from Burgundy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vidal-Fleury to our portfolio,” said Melissa Draycott, MD of GBUK. “The winery’s long heritage, combined with its commitment to producing high-quality wines… makes it an exciting addition to our family. We look forward to working together to grow the brand in the UK.”

Vidal-Fleury is the oldest continuously functioning wine producer in the Rhône Valley, and has been producing since 1781, with the current owners – the Guigal family, taking over in 1984. It has remained independently run for all of that time.

Based in the Côte-Rôtie region in the Northern Rhône, in recent years there has been investment in the business which allowed the opening of a new winery in 2008, expanding the cellar space they have available.

The range includes wines from across the Rhône Valley, from Hermitage and St Joseph in the north to Gigondas and Châteauneuf-du-Pape in the south.

Antoine Dupré, winemaker and general manager at Vidal-Fleury said: “We are excited to partner with González Byass to increase distribution in the UK. Rhône wines already resonate strongly with UK wine lovers, and we’re eager to make our range even more accessible to consumers.”





Picture: Vidal-Fleury team in their Cellar







