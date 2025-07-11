Subscriber login Close [x]
River-aged wine listed by Laithwaites

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  11 July, 2025

In what is believed to be a UK first, Laithwaites has an addition to its list which has been aged in an underground river in the Languedoc.

Chasm de Cabrespine Minervois 2019 was stored for six years in a famous cave near Carcassonne: partially in clay amphorae in the upper part of the chasm, then partially in an underground river 200m below the surface, which is only accessible by navigating 80m of ladders, passageways and canoe rides.

The wine was brought to market by Mark Hoddy - who has sourced, blended and made wine for Laithwaites for some 20 years - and Sylvain Delabre, winemaker at Domaine Lauran Cabaret, a long-standing Laithwaites supplier.

Hoddy said: “You’ve got wine aged under the sea, but this is really next level, and we believe is the first wine aged like this to be sold in the UK, if not in the world. Let’s call it ‘extreme cellaring’: no light, perfect humidity and pressure, pretty much creating conditions that beat the most expensive wine storage.”

The Syrah-Grenache blend is from 30+-year-old vines high in the Black Mountains above the walled city of Carcassonne. The bottles have to be lowered - first by a rope pulled system and then by hand - down to the underground river where there is perfect temperature regulation, zero light pollution and zero evaporation, “leading to amazing preservation and an enhanced complexity”.

Chasm de Cabrespine is currently available on pre-order from Laithwaites at rrp £12.99 - full rrp (later this month) will be £19.99.




