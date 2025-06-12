Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

CEE tasting delivers impressive growth

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  12 June, 2025

With the current buzz in the wine world shifting towards Europe’s less well-known territories, it was perhaps no surprise that The Ultimate CEE Wine Fair 2.0 in London this week (9 June) was a packed affair. Attendance was 30% up for this, it’s second outing, with 350 trade professionals descending on St John’s Church in Waterloo for a taste of Central and Eastern Europe’s myriad styles of wine.

The event, which by the organisers own admission takes a somewhat generous geographical approach within its ‘CEE’ remit, added Poland, Albania and Greece to its ranks this year, with exhibitor numbers also up from 52 in 2024 to 71. And hinting at how that interest is being driven, many sommeliers were among the attending buyers, jostling for tasting positions.

“It’s been very busy and it’s been a great pleasure having so many people coming, from all over, allowing our exhibitors to show the trade their wines,” said event co-founder Zsuzsa Toronyi.

“And we’ve had many important visitors as well, it’s good to see the interest growing in Eastern European wines.”

Caroline Gilbey MW, who is the UK’s de facto CEE expert and collaborator with Toronyi on the Fair, had earlier spoken of a drive by producers from those territories to meet that growing interest, which is helping underpin the momentum in this export market.

“It very much depends on the wineries and winemaking believing in our vision and wanting to come here too,” she said, speaking at her Iconic Wines of CEE masterclass.

This session, which featured cherry-picked 12 wines from differing estates across Central and Eastern Europe, aiming to showcase the quality delivered from typically indigenous grapes, along with the myriad styles on offer. Bulgaria, Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania were all represented, which many superb wines on tasting.

Given the still relatively unknown nature of many of the wines and countries to much of the UK trade, the roll-call of masterclasses took an introductory educational angle. Further sessions, such as The Diversity of CEE and its Grapes, plus focuses on Polish, Ukrainian and Georgian wines, underpinned the event.

“People are looking for authenticity in what they are drinking, and wine has been deeply embedded in these parts of Europe for a very long time,” added Gilbey, by way of explaining the growing interest.

“Because it’s my event I can invite whom I like, so I have allowed myself to invite a few people from the other side of the Black Sea, like Armenia and Georgia, and Turkey down to the south of Europe. But the point is that these are all countries that have been through a similar journey, of having been mass market, huge volumes, where quality wasn’t really the aim, but they have been through a transformation and that’s what we can now see in the glass.”

Given the relatively short time – at least in viticultural and winemaking terms – since many of these countries emerged from behind the Iron Curtain, that transformation is still ongoing. But the wines on show at the CEE tasting certainly gave an inspiring insight into why the countries represented are exciting palates over here. So much so, it’s likely that The Ultimate CEE Wine Fair 3.0 will have to find a new, larger home next year.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

30 Under 30: Results 2025

IWSR acquired by WGSN

Over 100,000 job losses since April NICs...

Court Of Master Sommeliers to celebrate...

The Whisky Exchange announces Natalie Te...

Bottle weight update to Hallgarten Eco S...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95