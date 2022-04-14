Subscriber login Close [x]
Vida launches Central and Eastern-European trade list in UK

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  14 April, 2022

Central and Eastern European wine specialist Vida Wines & Spirits has officially launched its Vida+ Trade offer to the quality on- and off-trades.

Featuring wines from states such as Bulgaria, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and Austria, this is the group’s first B2B service for restaurants and independent merchants, joining its B2C consumer offer, with the launch of the trade arm having been delayed by the pandemic.

The varied portfolio is described as a journey of discovery with wines from “the forgotten Old World”, looking to tap into the growing thirst among buyers to find a mix of quality and value from less-well-known regions and varieties.

The plans for Vida+ Trade were first revealed to Harpers in February, when Vida+ buyer Olivier Freymuth explained that the aim was to introduce “nothing less than a renaissance of the fantastic value to be found in these countries, with extraordinary variety”, rooted in “a rediscovery of terroir, a rediscovery that’s been happening for 20 years”.

The idea for the distribution arm of Vida came about five years ago, when Vida’s founders bought 6ha of vines near the medieval Baba Vida fortress in northern Bulgaria (from which the company takes its name).

Vida’s founder, Tzvetan Neychev, then took the step of extending the Vida Estate’s label to “partner with some of the most exciting growers in the country”, said Freymouth, looking to raise the collective profile of Bulgaria’s most exciting wines. Vida then began looking beyond Bulgaria to neighbouring countries, soon adding producers from the likes of Romania, Slovenia and Moldova to its expanding portfolio.

“Wine should be fun and dynamic, and these offerings are a direct path to achieving this. They are guaranteed to bring a new dimension to more traditional wine lists, adding breadth without compromising on quality,” added Freymouth.




