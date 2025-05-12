Speciality Brands unveils new sake partnership

By James Lawrence

Leading distributor Speciality Brands has welcomed a UK-based sake brewery into its diverse portfolio, strengthening its already strong Japanese offering.

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Tom and Lucy Wilson, KANPAI began as a “home-brewing passion project” inspired by the couple’s travels in Japan.

According to Speciality Brands: “After honing their craft at the prestigious Gekkeikan brewery school in Kyoto, they returned to London to establish the UK’s first sake brewery.”

Initially based in Peckham, the brewery relocated to Bermondsey in 2023 to meet growing demand and to expand its visitor experience.

Selling itself as a purveyor of “modern, small-batch sake using traditional Japanese methods”, KANPAI's range includes KANPAI Sumi (RRP £17) and the prestigious KANPAI Tori, marketed at £60.

A total of five expressions will be available from Speciality Brands as of today (12 May).

To support the rollout, Speciality Brands’ Japanese drinks specialist Mikey Pendergast will lead a series of training sessions, tastings and brewery visits designed to promote awareness of Japan's signature tipple.

Tom Wilson, co-founder of KANPAI, commented: "Partnering with Speciality Brands feels like a natural next step as we enter our 10th year of brewing sake in London. Their team understands our mission to fuse Japanese tradition with British craftsmanship, and we’re excited to bring our award-winning sakes to more people across the UK."

Chris Seale, MD, Speciality Brands, added: "The demand for Japanese flavours has never been higher, and we’ve long been asked about sake by our customers. With KANPAI, we’re thrilled to be working with a genuinely pioneering British brand that reflects the same family values and commitment to quality as the rest of our portfolio. It’s a fantastic time to be bringing British-brewed sake into the spotlight."







