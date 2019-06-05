Subscriber login Close [x]
Amathus to distribute Kanpai sake

By James Halliwell
Published:  05 June, 2019

Amathus Drinks has teamed up with Kanpai for a UK-wide distribution deal.

The core range consists of three sakes, a classic Junmai Sumi, a cloudy Nigori Kumo and a sparkling sake called Fizu. The sparkling sake is also available on tap and a range of seasonal specials is also produced.

Kanpai (Japanese for ‘cheers’) was founded two years ago by Tom and Lucy Wilson in Peckham, Southeast London. Kanpai sakes have already won awards and are stocked in traditional Japanese restaurants, cocktail bars and Michelin-starred establishments.

“We are really excited to begin this partnership with Kanpai,” said Amathus Drinks head of wine, Jeremy Lithgow MW. “This is a properly artisanal operation, which is highly focused on quality and innovation. We think the potential is enormous for this ground-breaking product. At a time when demand for sake is booming, what better than to offer something made in our own backyard?”

Tom Wilson said: “As the UK's first sake brewery, we're excited to be working with Amathus to take the next leap in the sake revolution. We're proud to join their interesting line up of exclusive and unique drinks, to reach all corners of the UK.”

Ines Salpico: Portugal's quiet wine revolution

