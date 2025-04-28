Subscriber login Close [x]
R&R Teamwork appoints new MD

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  28 April, 2025

Eleanor Standen (pictured, centre) has been announced as the new MD for R&R Teamwork as Rosamund Barton (pictured, right) and Rupert Ponsonby (pictured, left) step back from the lead after almost 30 years.

Standen, who has been part of the drinks agency’s team for nearly two decades, has become MD and owner of the company, while Barton will continue working by her side in the role of associate director.

Barton said: “We've enjoyed nearly 30 years of being marinated in delicious wines, spirits and beers and in the PR and marketing of them. We’re lucky to work for an array of stellar clients – past and present – who appoint us to help them market their brands in so many colourful ways. Rupert and I have heaps of happy memories – those charming winemakers, brewers, distillers and brand owners gave us a fascinating time. It has always been a joy to work with them.

"Although we are passing the baton to Eleanor, I am looking forward to being an employee at R&R. Rupert, in contrast, is moving on – or maybe pigging things up – with his Mr Trotter's pork crackling business. Rupert also wants to delve deeper into building a rural education scheme, aiming to introduce a wide range of ages and skill sets to horticulture, agriculture and silviculture in Northern Oxfordshire.”

Standen added: “Working with Rosamund and Rupert for all these years has been a wonderful experience, and I am very excited to be entrusted with the next chapter of R&R. We have a great team and brilliant clients, and I’m looking forward to the future - I am certain that we will make Rosamund and Rupert proud.”




