Symington declares first classic Vintage Port in six years

By Hamish Graham

Port giant Symington Family Estates has announced that it will produce 2023 Quinta Vintage Ports from its top six Douro estates. The move will see the wines bottled in May and available from mid-June.

It has been six years since a vintage was last declared at Symington (2017 being the vintage in question). When conditions are favourable across the winemaker’s Douro estate, the team seizes the opportunity to produce classic Vintage Port. In other years when quality is more localised, smaller quantities of Quinta Vintage Ports are bottled.

Four of the classic Vintage Ports will be released en primeur this year: Quinta do Vesúvio, Dow’s Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira, Graham’s Quinta dos Malvedos and Dow’s Quinta do Bomfim. The two remaining Ports – Warre’s Quinta da Cavadinha and Cockburn’s Quinta dos Canais – will remain ageing in their cellars for future releases.

Charles Symington, head winemaker at Symington Family Estates, sees the 2023 vintage as the ideal year to declare a classic Vintage Port.

“Our ability to maximise the potential of the 2023 conditions depended on a well-planned picking schedule, agile teams and favourable weather. Our reward is these beautifully balanced 2023 Quinta Vintage Ports, which represent the finest expression of the year.

“These wines are made from the best-performing plots of vineyard at each estate, which we’ve brought together to create excellent, terroir-driven Quinta Vintage Ports with great ageing potential”, he said.

Moderate conditions in 2023 allowed for balance ripening in the Douro, where abundant winter and spring reinvigorated the soil and a mild summer led to steady maturations. Even amid a dry July and August, the vines grew well with an early September rain enhancing fruit quality further.









