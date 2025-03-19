Harpers Webinar: A Seat at the Table

Harpers latest sustainability-focused webinar, ‘A Seat at the Table – Elevating Voices in the Drinks Industry’, is to take place from 11am-12pm on Wednesday 23 April and is now open for registration.

This panel discussion, in partnership with North South Wines, will centre on how businesses can drive meaningful social change in the drinks industry, with equity, inclusion, diversity, human rights and sustainable development all under consideration.

Our panel will comprise experts in their fields, all of whom are active and well-versed in the challenges and opportunities afforded by advancing such change, with a view to the ways in which businesses can improve society as a whole.

Joining moderator and Harpers editor, Andrew Catchpole, will be: Marta Vidal, CEO of Vallformosa; Dom de Ville, director of sustainability and social impact wine society; Queena Wong, founder, Curious Vines; and Rebecca Murphy, sustainability manager, North South Wines.

To tune in and ensure you have A Seat at the Table for this free virtual event, please click here to register.







