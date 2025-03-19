Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers Webinar: A Seat at the Table

Published:  19 March, 2025

Harpers latest sustainability-focused webinar, ‘A Seat at the Table – Elevating Voices in the Drinks Industry’, is to take place from 11am-12pm on Wednesday 23 April and is now open for registration.

This panel discussion, in partnership with North South Wines, will centre on how businesses can drive meaningful social change in the drinks industry, with equity, inclusion, diversity, human rights and sustainable development all under consideration.

Our panel will comprise experts in their fields, all of whom are active and well-versed in the challenges and opportunities afforded by advancing such change, with a view to the ways in which businesses can improve society as a whole.

Joining moderator and Harpers editor, Andrew Catchpole, will be: Marta Vidal, CEO of Vallformosa; Dom de Ville, director of sustainability and social impact wine society; Queena Wong, founder, Curious Vines; and Rebecca Murphy, sustainability manager, North South Wines.

To tune in and ensure you have A Seat at the Table for this free virtual event, please click here to register.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Dismay across Atlantic as EU tariffs on...

Vergelegen – continuity and change on th...

Cautious optimism as Bibendum-owner C&C...

Be Inclusive Hospitality partners with B...

Sazerac Barrel Select: unique initiative...

Friday read: Vodka – more than a mixer

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Brand Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95