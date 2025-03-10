Graham Beck gains new winemaker in Lizemari Geldenhuys

By Hamish Graham

The South African Cap Classique producer, Graham Beck, has added Lizemari Geldenhuys to the position of winemaker, having joined the sparkling wine producer in January 2025.

Geldenhuys’ most recent position was at Stellenbosch winery Kleine Zalze where she served as senior winemaker specialising in the vineyard’s Cap Classique. Though she helped develop the winery’s red and white portfolio, it was sparkling wine where her true passions lay.

Geldenhuys found in Cap Classique a style that energised her as a winemaker.

"Cap Classique has grown into a bit of an obsession for me. I love that each bottle undergoes its own individual journey of secondary fermentation, allowing for creativity and precision in determining each specific style," noted Geldenhuys.

After graduating from Stellenbosch University with a BSc in Viticulture and Oenology, Geldenhuys worked throughout the New World, working two vintages in California and one in Australia, before returning to her native South Africa.

This plethora of experience made it an easy decision for Cellar Master at Graham Beck, Pierre de Klerk, to add Geldenhuys to their winemaking team.

"Her expertise in Cap Classique, coupled with her international experience and innovative mindset, will be a wonderful asset as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in sparkling wine production," said de Klerk.

Geldenhuys joins a team with extensive experience at the Western Cape producer, de Klerk himself having joined Graham Beck as winemaker in 2010, having been promoted to chef de cave in early 2022.









